Rocket League Season 3: Release Date, New Cars, and More Revealed

Today, Epic Games and Psyonix announced the release date of Season 3, and detailed everything PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch players should expect and anticipate from the third season after the game dropped its price and went free-to-play.

For starters, Season 3 is scheduled to begin on April 7, which of course means Season 2 is ending on April 6. And for the new season, Psyonix and Epic Games are adding NASCAR and Formula 1 content, plus a new Rocket Pass featuring a brand new car and a new stadium.

As you would expect, both Formula 1 and NASCAR will be represented with their own new cars, but it sounds like both will be premium items available for purchase as part of larger bundles. Right now, details on this content are scarce, but the pair note this content will hit the game sometime in the middle of may.

As for the other new car -- the Tyranno -- it is said to have a Dominus hitbox, which means it has a shot of being relevant in the current meta. Below, you can check out the Tyranno and the other new vehicles, courtesy of the official trailer that accompanied all of this news.

Complimenting all of this will be the new stadium, or more specifically, a newly redesigned DFH Stadium (Circuit) that has "been outfitted with a track and all the pageantry found trackside during a championship Sunday."

Rocket League Season 3 begins is poised to begin on April 7 following an update on April 6 at 4 p.m. PDT. As always, once the new season begins, new Competitive Tournament Rewards will be introduced alongside a new Competitive Season. Meanwhile, Competitive Rewards for Season 2 will be released right around this time as well.