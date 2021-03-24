New Rocket League Sideswipe Game Announced

Today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced Rocket League Sideswipe, a new and standalone Rocket League game built from the ground up for mobile platforms and that will release later this year via iOS and Android devices. In other words, rather than bring Rocket League proper to mobile, the aforementioned pair have created a brand-new Rocket League experience made specifically for phones.

As you would expect, Rocket League Sideswipe is more or less Rocket League with some tweaks and changes suited for the experience of playing on mobile phones. For example, there's a new perspective of the field. Combined with a two-minute length, matches -- which can only be played as 1v1 or 2v2 -- are supposedly more fast-paced.

"Rocket League Sideswipe brings the competitive, car soccer gameplay of Rocket League to mobile screens with a new perspective on the field," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players will compete in fast-paced, 2 minute, 1v1 or 2v2 matches. With intuitive touchscreen controls that make it easy to pick up and play, longtime Rocket League players and newcomers alike will be able to immediately jump into the action-packed fun of car soccer."

The pitch continues:

"Rocket League Sideswipe will feature mobile controls that are easy to pick up whether you're a master of Rocket League or a new player still learning your way around the field. Plus, there are advanced mechanics, just like Rocket League, for those who want to climb the Competitive Ranks. In the garage, Rocket League Sideswipe will have robust car customization similar to Rocket League. Players can also expect an online Ranking system for competitive play. We have a lot more to reveal about the game in the coming months as we get closer to release."

Right now, Rocket League Sideswipe is aiming to release worldwide -- via iOS and Android -- later this year, with a regional and limited Alpha test rolling out today on Android and via Google Play, but only in Australia and New Zealand. In addition to this, Psyonix and Epic Games promise there will be future betas and additional regions in the coming months, as well as more information and media about the game itself.