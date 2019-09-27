Rocket League Announces Twitch Prime Content and Double XP Weekend

Today, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that Rocket League is going to be the next game to get some Twitch Prime content. More specifically, the pair have announced four new Twitch Prime Content Packs, which start now with the Nemesis Battle-Car, and conclude with the bombastic Tactical Nuke Goal Explosion. All you have to do to earn the content is link your Twitch Prime account with your Rocket League platform of choice, and bam, free stuff. As soon as your accounts are linked, you will automatically be given the first content pack containing the aforementioned car. And then every few weeks, new content will unlock.

According to Psyonix, all of this content is exclusive to Twitch Prime owners for a limited time, meaning, not only do you need to be a Twitch Prime member to get it, but once it’s gone, it will be gone forever. You can see some of the content via the trailer above, which accompanied the announcement. Meanwhile, below, you can view a rundown of the different Prime Packs:

Videos by ComicBook.com

TWITCH PRIME PACK 1 (Available now!) Nemesis Battle Car 6 Nemesis Decals Stripes Rocket Ball Wings Lightning Full Speed Snakeskin

TWITCH PRIME PACK 2 (Available Day 27 of your player journey) TP19 Wheels Drude Engine Audio Nemesis: Crisis Decal

TWITCH PRIME PACK 3 (Available Day 55 of your player journey) Streamer Boost Luster Animated Decal Webcam Topper

TWITCH PRIME PACK 4 (Available Day 83 of your player journey) Tactical Nuke Goal Explosion Sushi Board Player Banner Boba Drink Antenna



Players are eligible to earn all four packs if they link their account between now and March 27, 2020. But wait, that’s not all. There’s also a Double XP event going on this weekend, probably to coincide with this announcement. As you may know, this is the first Double XP weekend of Rocket Pass 4:

The first 2XP Weekend of #RocketPass4 is starting on Friday! Enjoy 2XP all weekend long! Details: https://t.co/gu2c5lNOiR pic.twitter.com/2FngCAD5wd — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 24, 2019

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.