Ubisoft Reveals Rocksmith+ Subscription Service

Ubisoft announced today during its Ubisoft Forward presentation that Rocksmith, which is a long-running franchise that teachers players how to play the guitar, will be coming back in an all-new format. Known this time around as Rocksmith+, the game has now taken the form of a subscription service. And best of all, it's going to be more accessible than ever before.

Rocksmith+ is currently slated to release at an undetermined date this summer and will be coming initially to the PC platform. Other versions of the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One will then arrive this fall. Lastly, a mobile iteration for both iOS and Android platforms will be coming further down the line as well.

"Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, within genres spanning from rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more," says a description of the software from Ubisoft. "At launch, Rocksmith+ will have a variety of authentic arrangements that represent songs the way the artists originally played them, and all songs in the library will be playable with chord charts for players to hum and strum to."

What's even better about Rocksmith this time around is that it will be compatible with both electric and acoustic guitars. Thanks to an accompanying app that you can download, you can pair your phone with either your console or PC and allow your guitar to be tracked in this manner. In addition, you can also purchase a separate Real Tone cable to connect directly to your platform of choice.

Again, since Rocksmith+ will be a subscription platform this time around, the way in which you'll pay for it will be a bit different. The service will set you back $14.99 for one month, $39.99 for three months, and $99.99 for a full year.

