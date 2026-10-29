Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Map Size Is Way Bigger Than All of Its Previous Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the precipice of its global debut, and fans everywhere couldn’t be more thrilled. It’s clear that enthusiasm for everything from casting speculation to GTA 6’s music is at a fever pitch. Now, GTA 6’s map size has been confirmed, and it is absolutely massive. As confirmed by the latest preview from Edge Magazine, Rockstar has shared that the map is twice the size of GTA 5’s, and that the total landmass, which includes Vice City and beyond, “is nearly as large as the playable maps of GTAIV, GTAV and RDR2 combined.”

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Over on X, user “SynthPotato” has provided a visualization of this enormous virtual playground. Take a look for yourself.

Rockstar confirms that GTA 6's map is nearly as large as the maps of GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.



This is confirmed by the mapping project, GTA 6's map can fit all of them together, the scale is something we've never experienced before from Rockstar. pic.twitter.com/spZPhzvvq0 — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) October 29, 2026

GTA 6 takes place in the fictional area known as Leonida, which contains Vice City, a metropolis fans are already well-acquainted with thanks to 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. According to the official GTA 6 website, regions within Leonida include the following:

Vice City: The famous Miami-like stand-in for the GTA world, Vice City is all about “the glamour, hustle, and greed of America captured in a single city.”

The famous Miami-like stand-in for the GTA world, Vice City is all about “the glamour, hustle, and greed of America captured in a single city.” Leonida Keys: This is a “tropical archipelago” that contains beaches and tourist-centric attractions.

This is a “tropical archipelago” that contains beaches and tourist-centric attractions. Port Gellhorn: The port is a more faded and run-down district in Leonida with budget motels and shuttered businesses. It gives the appearance of once being a hot spot with attractions that are now shut down.

The port is a more faded and run-down district in Leonida with budget motels and shuttered businesses. It gives the appearance of once being a hot spot with attractions that are now shut down. Ambrosia: This is where the industry of Leonida is centered, with factories and refineries throughout.

This is where the industry of Leonida is centered, with factories and refineries throughout. Grassrivers: Think of this region as GTA’s version of Florida’s Everglades. It’s the more natural element of Leonida, untouched by human commerce, with plenty of wildlife, including alligators.

Think of this region as GTA’s version of Florida’s Everglades. It’s the more natural element of Leonida, untouched by human commerce, with plenty of wildlife, including alligators. Mount Kalaga National Park: Just as it sounds, this is a “national landmark” that is a center for outdoor recreation. Though the website also teases that “backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals” can reside in the more hidden areas of this region.

As we grow closer to the release of the most anticipated game in years, more is being unveiled concerning the game’s mechanics, features, and content. Recently, we learned that there is one character from GTA 5 who will be making a return. Rockstar also confirmed recently that GTA 6 will continue to favor realism over more free-flowing gameplay. This includes narrower roads than what was seen in GTA 6.

With November 19th fast approaching, we’ll soon all be able to experience Rockstar Games’ next foray into the GTA world. What mechanics, details, or highlights are you most looking forward to in Grand Theft Auto 6? Share your thoughts in the comments below.