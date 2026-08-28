GTA 6 Reveals First Returning Character From GTA 5

Rockstar Games has revealed the first returning character from GTA 5 in the upcoming GTA 6. Today’s Netflix extended look and various previews across the Internet have provided not just a metric ton of footage of GTA 6, including the first-ever official GTA 6 gameplay footage, but a wide range of details on the release as well. In this flood of media and information, every smaller detail and confirmation gets lost, including the confirmation of the aforementioned character returning.

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More precisely, it has been revealed that Valentina from GTA Online is set to be in GTA 6. If you only played the single-player of GTA 5, you won’t recognize this name because she’s not in the single-player of GTA 5. Rather, she appears in story content in GTA Online. Meanwhile, you also aren’t going to recognize this character if you haven’t played GTA Online somewhat recently, because she wasn’t added until 2025 alongside the Money Fronts DLC.

left: valentina in gta 5 — right: valentina in gta 6

An Associate of Mr. Faber

For those just learning about the character, Valentina is a client of Mr. Faber from the State of Leonida and an associate of the Megamundo staff. The former is a banker connected to several criminal organizations. In GTA Online, she is merely a background character who can be seen leaving the private jet of Mr. Faber as he arrives in Los Santos. Whilst doing this, she is on the phone, noting she’s only in San Andreas for a day to see some property. Obviously, any connection to Mr Faber is a red flag, but doesn’t automatically flag her as a criminal herself.

According to the GTA Wiki, in GTA 6, Valentina hires protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as private secruity for Andres de Leon at the celebration party for the opening of Megamundo’s first corporate headquarters in the United States. For now, it remains to be seen how prominent a character she is, and again, whether or not she’s a criminal. It’s possible she’s only in this mission, or a set of missions, but it is also possible she plays a larger role in the game. We do not currently know.

As Grand Theft Auto fans will know, it is rare for a character to appear in more than one game, especially the more modern releases. When it does happen, it is usually a background or side character rather than a major character. To this end, beyond easter eggs, there’s no reason to expect any major GTA 5 character in GTA 6, especially the protagonists.