Sony Announces Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PlayStation 5

A new spin-off game starring Sackboy from the LittleBigPlanet series will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Announced during today's PS5 Reveal event, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is being developed by Sumo Digital. The title appears to be a platformer that takes place from an isometric perspective. The game already seems to have some really colorful worlds, and will also feature co-op gameplay. At this time, further details are limited, but fans of platforming games should be excited to see the character return.

The worlds shown for Sackboy: A Big Adventure seem to be very colorful, and filled with the same cloth-based graphics that have become a staple for the series since the beginning. The trailer kicks off with Sackboy wearing a tiger costume, but the trailer does not seem to show anything else regarding new costumes. Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks like it should be the kind of game that will appeal to audiences of all-ages. A rating has not been revealed just yet, but given the character's history, it seems quite likely that the game will be rated "E" for everyone.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the character's first appearance since 2014's LittleBigPlanet 3. Sackboy debuted in 2008's LittleBigPlanet, and the character has quickly become one of the company's mascots since then. The character has appeared in other spin-offs in the past, including Sackboy's Prehistoric Moves, a PlayStation Move title. This seems to be the character's first substantial solo appearance, however!

In addition to Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a number of other games were revealed during the presentation. PS5 owners can look forward to Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Stray, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Grand Theft Auto V, and many more. It certainly looks like the system will have a number of must-own games very early into its lifespan!

It will be interesting to see when the game will appear on PlayStation 5. No timeframe for the game has been revealed, as of this writing. Given Sackboy's appeal to younger players, it would certainly seem to be the perfect game for launch. That said, time will tell when gamers can expect to see character's latest!

