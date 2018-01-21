Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition Discounted With Limited Time Code

The stunning remake of Shadow of the Colossus is almost here for PlayStation 4 players, and many are excited to see the classic game with this generation’s technology. With the February date looming closer, here’s your chance to get the Special Edition version of the title for much cheaper – but only for a very limited amount of time!

For a limited time only, you can nab the Special Edition for the special price of $44.99 with the ‘EMCXERP36’ code:

Shadow of The Colossus Special Edition is $44.99 at Newegg w/ code EMCXERP36 https://t.co/swY25Hp77k pic.twitter.com/YYC0l9tvcO — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 20, 2018

Here’s what’s included to make the game experience even better for collectors, including some in-game goodies as well:

Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition Includes:

Steelbook Collector’s Case with outer sleeve

Artist Postcards

Printed Manual

In-game Digital Extras (Ancient Bow, Cloak of Fate, “Spotted Steed” Agro skin)

Two Custom PS4 Themes

Colossi Avatar Set for PS4

Physical World Map

Colossi Stickers

Helmed by Bluepoint Games, the emotion, intensity and beauty of Fumito Ueda’s original adventure has been given a staggering makeover. With improved visuals and enhanced performance, every epic moment is more breathtaking and memorable than ever before.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Explore vast forbidden lands filled with haunting ruins on a quest to bring a girl back to life.

Conquer an unforgettable menagerie of towering creatures, each presenting a uniquely crafted challenge to overcome.

The beloved all time classic gets rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 4 system.

Shadow of the Colossus releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on February 6th, 2018. Don’t forget to input the above code at checkout, otherwise you will be charged full price!