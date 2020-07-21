Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Gets Release Date

Adult Swim Games has announced that Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will release on August 21st and will retail for $39.99. Developed by Soleil, the game is an action-platformer featuring the show's original voice cast, as well as the involvement of creator Genndy Tartakovsky. In the game, Jack is sent back through time by Aku, forcing the hero to relive some of his greatest battles. As such, players will be able to relive classic moments from the animated series, but with new twists, and a storyline that connects to the series finale. All in all, the game sounds like a promising option for longtime fans of the show, but players will get to judge for themselves in just a few short weeks!

It should be noted that the price and release date are for the digital version of the game. Earlier this month, Limited Run Games announced plans to release a physical version of Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. As of this writing, pre-orders have not yet opened, but the company will likely offer a standard release, as well as a collector's edition. No prices have been announced.

Those looking to find out more about the game are in luck: on Friday July 24th, Adult Swim Con will host a Samurai Jack Showcase. During the digital event, Tartakovsky will be on-hand, alongside head writer Darrick Bachman, Aku voice actor Greg Baldwin, and developers from Adult Swim Games. The stream will feature never-before-seen footage of the game's creation, as well as a playthrough of some of Battle Through Time's levels. With just a month a month to go until the game's release, this should give fans of the series their best look yet at Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. The event will kick-off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim Con's website, which can be found right here.

Foolish Mortals! Your support and participation in this steaming event is not only encouraged...it is COMPULSORY! BWAHAHAHAHAHA!#SamuraiJack #AdultSwim#Aku pic.twitter.com/NLpbkeuEVo — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) July 21, 2020

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. All versions of the game will release on August 21st.

