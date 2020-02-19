Scooby-Doo to Get ‘Escape Room’ Board Game Soon

Scooby-Doo, where are you? If you have been looking for the iconic dog as of late, there is no need to fret. Not only is the cartoon hero hitting up theaters this year with an animated film, but Scooby-Doo is ready to join your board game collection. Thanks to The Op, an Escape Room board game inspired by Scooby-Doo is in the works, and it will let you join the Mystery Inc. gang for real.

Not long ago, The Op confirmed the game’s release as well as its title, Scooby-Doo: Escape from the Haunted Mansion. This is the first escape-centric game dedicated to Scooby-Doo and will allow fans to solve some famous mysteries from the comfort of their own home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Debuting a series of The Op’s new signature line of Coded Chronicles™ games, Scooby-Doo: Escape from the Haunted Mansion puts you right in the roles of Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, Velma, and Scooby to unfold a mystery in real-time,” the company shared in a new statement.

“Coded Chronicles™ games are like no other tabletop game you’ve ever played before. As the name suggests, they’re the first at-home escape room-style activity that integrates storylines from iconic franchises into the foundation of a unique code-revealing mechanic, which players use to cooperatively and gradually unlock new parts of the game. It’s the same nail-biting excitement of a real escape room, but without the time limit!”

According to the release, Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lin created the game for players 12 and up. The deductive game can be done in two hours or less, so you know escape game fans will be glad to try this game out. And if it doesn’t have you crying out jinkies by the end, we’d be surprised!

Will you be checking out this Scooby-Doo game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!