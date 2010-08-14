Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Is Getting a Physical Release

Limited Run Games, the specialist retailer of physical game editions, has announced that it will release physical versions of the upcoming video game Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition. In case you somehow missed it, the cult classic title is returning on January 14th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia -- and Limited Run Games is set to start taking pre-orders for physical versions on January 15th.

More specifically, there are essentially three different "editions" that Limited Run Games will release for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 with an Xbox One version releasing later. Each tier comes with different items, with the Standard Edition running $34.99, the Classic Edition clocking in at $54.99, and the impressive K.O. Edition topping it all off at $139.99. You can check out the contents of all three below:

Standard Edition not enough? Check out the Classic Edition — featuring a deluxe clamshell retro box, CD soundtrack, folded overworld map, and sticker sheet. Also available during a 6-week open pre-order starting Jan 15 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo pic.twitter.com/P6qhTT0MRd — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 8, 2021

Please note that while we are only doing pre-orders for physical copies of PS4 & Nintendo Switch next Friday, we plan on doing Xbox One at a future date. Stay tuned to our newsletter & social feeds for any related announcements later in the year! — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 8, 2021

As noted above, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition is set to release on January 14th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Limited Run Games will have a six-week pre-order period for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 physical versions with an Xbox One version to follow at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game adaptation right here.

What do you think of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition releasing physical versions? Are you excited to pick it up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!