✖

Is Ubisoft teasing a re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game? Some fans of the last-generation gem seem to think so. Today, Bryan Lee O'Malley, the creator of the beloved series, tweeted out "bring back the Scott Pilgrim game." That's it. At the moment of publishing, the tweet is only an hour old, but the official Ubisoft Twitter account was quick to respond with a thinking face emoji, which instantly sent fans of the series into a speculative hype frenzy.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is a side-scrolling beat 'em up based on the series of the same name from the aforementioned O'Malley. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the game served as a tie into the release of the series' film adaptation. The game was announced at Comic Con in 2009 and released a year later with the movie in 2010. Initially, the game was only available on PS4, but a couple of weeks later it came to Xbox 360 as well.

This August, the game will turn 10, and now some fans of it think Ubisoft may re-release it this summer to celebrate the anniversary. That said, this seems like wishful thinking.

For one, this seems like nothing more than Ubisoft, a brand, acting like brands act on social media. In other words, while it's easy to understand why some are looking into the interaction as a teaser, the reality is that this is probably nothing more than a brand being a brand on Twitter.

Further, Ubisoft has already confirmed it has six games releasing this fiscal year. Five of them we already know about, and the last is a new Far Cry game. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but that should change soon.

That said, while it seems unlikely a re-release of the 2010 game will happen this summer, it's possible an announcement could happen this year, followed by a release next year. But again, this seems like wishful thinking.

It's not all bad news for fans of the series though. Just today it was confirmed that a re-run is being released in theaters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.