‘Scum’ Winter Update Lets You Deck Those Dongs With Boughs of Holly

Earlier this year, an update arrived for the survival game Scum when the dev team decided they really, really wanted to get you naked and make you feel better about your penis size. Now the team wants you to deck those dongs with boughs of holly with hilarious new festive update that brings snow, Santa, and candy cane sleeves for your penis.

But it’s not just about making certain body parts warm, though the above sleeves are a “Supporter Exclusive,” the new update comes with snowball fights, the ability to make cool snowmen, and even sledding down the various snow-capped hills! It’s a pretty fun event, though it wouldn’t be Scum without that perfected NSFW touch.

Here’s what the latest event has to offer:

Making snowballs and having snowball fights. Maybe don’t eat the yellow ones.

Making a snowman.

Making gifts for your special ones.

Sledding down a hill! A snow sled can be found around the island but it can also be crafted!

The latest update also added the highly anticipated Fortifications system. According to the team’s recent blog post on Twitter, “They’re here! Yes, they took a while and we’re still working on them, but now you’ll finally be able to have your place to call home and make it nice and cozy! We’ll begin with putting locks on doors, then we’ll get to lockpicking, and end with window fortifications.”

First you’ll need to find a nice place somewhere pretty, obviously. Once you get to the door you press Tab, right-click on the door and you’ll have the option to buy them.

Once you buy the door you’ll be able to lock it. For now, there are 3 types of locks – from an old rusty lock to an enhanced one. And each door can hold up to 3 locks for extra security. Locks cost fame points! Duh, becoming a property owner is never an easy ride. The basic lock can also be crafted.

So, now you got your house and you put a nice lock on it. Your team mates can visit you without issue. If you’re not in a squad and run into a locked door, you can try to break in and then the thievery skill comes into play. Keep in mind that to even start lockpicking you need a lockpick and a screwdriver, and they look like this:

“So now you started to lockpick, and wanna get those juicy Christmas gifts from under the tree – your thivery skill is the key here and it will determine the duration, angle difference and lockpick durability”:

Duration: 2 seconds (No skill) – 4 seconds (Advance +)

Angle difference: 1x – 2x the cone size in which the lockpick will be successful.

Lockpick durability: 1x – 4x How much strain the lockpick can endure. The improvised lockpick has 1 use and a regular lock pick has 5 uses. If you fail to lockpick in time, it will take 1 use from your lockpick.

You can learn all about the Fortifications right here on the blog post, there were a few quality of life changes as well, which you can see here, but for now – let’s get those dongs back under control. As for the game itself, Scum is available exclusively on Steam.