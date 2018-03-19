Here Are All of the ‘Sea of Thieves’ Deals You Can Take Advantage of Today

The highly anticipated Sea of Thieves hits the Xbox One tomorrow, March 20th, and Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to get prospective pirates to sign up for this shared-world adventure. If you want to get on board, today is the day to do it because there are numerous deals to be had.

We’ll start with the obvious. If you have an Amazon Prime membership today, March 19th, is your last chance to save 20% on the pre-order. If you don’t plan on upgrading your console or signing up for Xbox Game Pass, this is your best option. Grab the deal here while you can. Naturally, Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked members can also score 20% off. Both Amazon and Best Buy include the Black Dog Pack with pre-orders, though Best Buy sweetens the deal with a collectible coin.

If you ARE interested in upgrading your Xbox console, you have two Sea of Thieves-enhanced options to choose from. First off, you can get the Xbox One X console bundled with Sea of Thieves and an optional $10 off an extra wireless controller directly from Microsoft with free shipping. Microsoft is also offering a Sea of Thieves bundle with the Xbox One S that includes a bonus free game and optional $10 off Xbox Live Gold 3 or 12-month memberships and select Xbox wireless controllers. Apparently, the Xbox One X deal will only last until March 24th, so jump on that while you can.

If you plan on getting Sea of Thieves and want to give your Xbox Live Gold membership a a bump, Microsoft is offering a DLC pack with the purchase of a 3-month subscription (the code will be delivered 10 days after purchase).

Finally, we have Xbox Game Pass which will include exclusives like Sea of Thieves at launch. You can get started with a free trial subscription right here. It’s only $9.99 a month after that. As you will see from the description below, that’s a pretty fantastic deal for what you get.

“Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low monthly price. Play highly-anticipated new games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters, to critically-acclaimed indie titles. Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites that you’ve been missing. Games are selected for high ratings and fun, and if you love an Xbox One game currently in the existing catalog and want to own it, you can buy it and save up to 20%, plus get 10% off any Xbox One game add-on. With new games added every month, and the option to cancel anytime, Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play.”

