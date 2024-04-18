Sea of Thieves Hits 40 Million Players Ahead of PS5 Release

In a blog post on Sea of Thieves' official website, Executive Producer Joe "Three Sheets" Neate welcomed 40 million Xbox and PC players to the game with a heartfelt statement expressing gratitude toward the support the game receives. 40 million is a monumental achievement for the game and comes just ahead of the game's arrival to an entirely new population of the gaming community.

"As I'm sure you can imagine, when it comes to Sea of Thieves my days are full of numbers. Development costs, active servers, days until the next update... Sometimes, though, a truly extraordinary number stands out – a number like 40 million, which I'm incredibly pleased to say is the number of pirates who've now set sail in Sea of Thieves!" the post reads. "40 million players across Xbox, Windows 10 and Steam is an amazing milestone to be able to talk about, and of course it wouldn't have happened without you – our brilliant, positive and welcoming community, who continue to surprise and impress us with your creativity and antics out on the waves."

The blog post also mentions the hard work toward the team behind Sea of Thieves, who have produced 100 updates to the game since its initial launch with plenty more to come including season 12 on the horizon, throwing knives, and more. "I also want to take this opportunity to offer heartfelt thanks to the team," the post from Neate mentions, celebrating not only the community playing the game but the developers who make it all possible.

Sea of Thieves will also see plenty of new players joining the adventures on the high seas it has to offer as it is just days away from its release on PlayStation 5, which features full crossplay, shared progression (with some exceptions), and much more. Developers Rare answered some frequently asked questions in a blog post on their website earlier this month that make sense for players to have ahead of the arrival on PlayStation 5.

Notably, Rare confirmed that their live servers have been scaled in order to support the oncoming influx, the intent to allow six ship servers again, as well as how "The team have been prioritising quality of life improvements during our monthly updates in the run-up to launch on PlayStation 5. We continue to maintain our unwavering commitment to the health and longevity of the game."

Neate also mentioned the upcoming PS5 release in the celebration from today, sharing "I'm also excited about getting to expand our community even further, as we're just days away from launching on PlayStation 5 and introducing a whole new plethora of pirates to our shared world. The positivity and excitement coming out of our Closed Beta was infectious, and I can't wait for even more fresh faces to arrive starting next week."

Now that Sea of Thieves will be available on PlayStation 5 April 30th, will you be starting your own adventure on the open sea? Let us know in the comments or on X!