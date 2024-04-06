Sea of Thieves on PS5 Has Full Crossplay, Shared Progression Except for Some Exclusives

With reports beginning at the beginning of this year that Sea of Thieves will be coming to additional platforms including PlayStation 5 in the future and the official announcement coming in February for PlayStation 5, developers Rare have of course been faced with many questions about what players can expect from the experience, which is why they made a post to the game's official website to address some of the most common inquiries.

Sea of Thieves allows players to embrace and experience all parts of the pirate's life you may have always secretly (or not-so-secretly!) dreamed of. In the game, players are given opportunities for adventure and discovery in a vast world where the dangerous seas are home to crews made up of other players. The game offers fantastic stories, dangerous creatures of the deep, and of course hidden treasure that will help you become a pirate legend.

The Big Questions for the PS5 Release

As with any game receiving an updated release, most players were curious as to whether or not their progress and items would transfer, which was answered first in an impressive batch of Q&A:

"Fear not, Commendation collectors! When linking your PlayStation and Microsoft accounts, any active pirate character becomes playable in the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves. This means that any progress made with that pirate, including Commendations, cosmetics, Twitch Drops and accumulated gold, Doubloons and Ancient Coins, will synchronise across all other platforms linked to that account.

With the exception of a limited selection of designated platform exclusives, all additional cosmetics that players have previously acquired or bought will remain accessible when playing the PlayStation 5 version of Sea of Thieves. This selection is subject to change as cosmetics become available through alternative avenues, and we will keep you all updated as this progresses.

Only cosmetics and items obtained through platform-exclusive offers may not be fully equippable across different devices. For instance, the Duke ship cosmetics linked to the Xbox Series X|S launch won't be usable on PS5. Similarly, items like the Ruby Viper cosmetics or Dauntless Adventurer Closed Beta rewards, exclusive to PlayStation pre-order campaigns, won't be equippable on Xbox or Steam."

The responses also address special cosmetics for the PlayStation 5 release, stating "Pirates who pre-order on PlayStation 5 will gain exclusive access to four Ruby Viper weapons and the Scarlet Storm Parakeet. Additionally, those participating in the PS5 Closed Beta will earn the Dauntless Adventurer Sails and Title as unlockable rewards. These cosmetics are classified as non-transferable and will be exclusive to players on the PlayStation platform."

Stability concerns due to an influx of players were also addressed, a topic that makes sense to be on players' minds given the recent implications of pre-order numbers for Sea of Thieves in the PlayStation store. The response provided for this particular concern was, "The team are ready to welcome new PlayStation players to the seas and our live service capabilities have been scaled in preparation for launch." Additional questions answered include why you need a Microsoft account to play the game on PlayStation, how friend invites work, the potential return of six ships on servers, bug concerns, and more.

You can find out for yourself how Sea of Thieves performs on PS5 when the game releases later this month, April 30th. The game is available for pre-order in the PlayStation store for $39.99. As for additional platforms for Sea of Thieves, a Nintendo Switch release has also been teased as well.

Are you already playing Sea of Thieves, or are you amongst those looking forward to the game on PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments or on X!