‘Sea of Thieves’ Adding The Arena With Anniversary Update

Sea of Thieves has officially been out for one year, and while the water was a bit sketchy at first, it seems that the course has been corrected over recent months. This has been done through a bounty of new content from the developers and even some big names on Twitch taking to the salty seas. That said, now that Rare Ltd. is in its second year of support for the title, the stakes are sure to be much higher. However, it looks as if they’ll have no issue kicking things off, especially since the impending Anniversary Update looks to add even more goodies for players, including The Arena.

For those not in the know, The Arena is the upcoming PvP-focused game mode for Sea of Thieves. Essentially, things are about to get a whole lot more competitive out in the water. “The Arena allows you to get straight to the heart of the action in the new competitive mode,” reads the game’s website. “Pit your ship and your crew against others in a distinct game mode which will continue to grow in parallel to the Sea of Thieves adventure experience.

“Trust in your crew and prove your prowess in a purely competitive setting. After a vicious battle, share a grog with your rivals in the Glorious Sea Dog tavern, home to a new Trading Company led by the heroes of the Sea of Thieves comic series!”

In addition to The Arena, Sea of Thieves is also getting some more narrative-driven content, which is sure to please many players. “Tall Tales – Shores of Gold introduces a new epic storyline to the world of Sea of Thieves, delving deeper into the lore of our favourite pirate paradise,” the website reads. “Follow a series of narrative adventures surrounding existing and all-new characters, taking you to undiscovered places and revealing surprising new gameplay features.”

Sea of Thieves is currently available on PC and Xbox One. You can read more about what’s included with The Anniversary Update, which is set to arrive on April 30th, right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see that Sea of Thieves appears to be doing much better than it was just after launch last year? Excited for all of the content that is inbound? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

