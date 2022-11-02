Secretlab Now Sells Skins for Chairs

Secretlab is big on offering all different kinds of gaming chairs featuring collaborations with Game of Thrones, League of Legends, DC Comics, and many more brands. Now, the company has come up with a solution for people who might want to change up the look of their chair from time to time without investing in another chair. That solution is Secretlab Skins, a chair cover that goes over the Titan Evo 2022 and manages to do so surprisingly well.

The clever Secretlab Skins product line was revealed this week by the company alongside an explanation of how the product works. Compared to the ergonomics of the chair and the magnetic ecosystem of the Magnus desk, Skins are a bit simpler. They ship as two individual covers: one for the backrest of the Titan Evo 2022 and one for the seat. Simply follow the instructions, slip them on the chair and you've got a whole different look for your gaming throne, Secretlab says.

Anecdotally, chair covers in general have hardly ever seemed like a more comfortable option compared to what the original seat offered. They're prone to slipping around, are often gaudy, and just never fit quite right. Those same reservations were expressed when Secretlab offered to send a Skin over to check out, and after spending some time with it, it seems many of those gripes were unfounded where this product is concerned. Putting it on the actual chair was a simple process, and aside from two or three literal wrinkles in the fabric that have already begun smoothing out, it's hard to speak poorly of the idea. A Secretlab spokesperson said the material used in the design is an "adapted variation" of the SoftWeave Plus fabric, so as someone who's always wanted to try out a SoftWeave chair as opposed to the leather option, the Skin was a nice compromise.

Your brand new chair all over again. https://t.co/BkfSJiFU77 | Introducing Secretlab SKINS, the world’s first premium gaming chair sleeves designed for the TITAN Evo 2022.



Available in an array of designs to refresh your chair, from just $16/month*. pic.twitter.com/ia5TvojWxD — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) November 2, 2022

Over on the Secretlab site, a couple of options are already present for those who want to switch up their chairs' appearances with these Skins. A few normal colorways start at $169 while the special editions featuring the collabs with different brands start instead at $199. That's still not cheap by any means when you're investing in something for your gaming setup, but for those who've been on the fence about buying a new Titan Evo 2022 just to get a different design, the Secretlab Skins might prove a more agreeable option.