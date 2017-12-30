SEGA Celebrates Beyond Oasis Anniversary With International Translations

Twenty-three years ago, a little action-adventure game called Beyond Oasis released on the Sega Genesis, and told a luminous story that unfortunately died out with the console. But after a mobile gaming revival, the game is winning hearts again, and for its anniversary, SEGA is opening up the player base to a more international audience.

Announced today during a live Facebook stream, Beyond Oasis (also known as The Story of Thor: Hikari wo Tsugu Mono in Japan and The Story of Thor: A Successor of The Light in Europe) will be recieving an update to its free-to-play mobile game that will allow language options in French, Spanish, and German.

In this game, players control the title character, Prince Ali, who looks a whole lot like Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and is never once addressed as Thor. Franchise crossovers aside, the gameplay was well advanced for its time, and this particular game was one of the few to be translated for such a broad audience. The game focuses on the magical power of Prince Ali’s Armlet and the wonders its history holds within the fantasy land that the title takes place in. The mobile adaptation comes with a few upgrades, including the ability to save your progress at any time, and also play the game with an MFi compatible controller, if you’re not a screen-tapper. Here’s everything you can do in the game, according to its official listing:

– Four elemental spirits to discover, each with their own powers to aid your quest

– Gigantic bosses, from rock monsters to ferocious red dragons

– Encounter ogres, zombies, wizards and more, in a world crammed with fantastical creatures

– Discover rare and valuable secret weapons to give you the upper hand in combat!

– Race in mini games to give you even stronger power ups!

It was released earlier this year as part of SEGA’s new SEGA Forever mobile service, which is porting classic SEGA titles to mobile platforms. Many of the titles, including Beyond Oasis, are available to play for free now on iOS and Android.