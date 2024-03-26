Sega Reportedly Planning to Bring Back Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Game

Later this year, Sega will release Sonic x Shadow Generations, an updated take on one of the most beloved Sonic the Hedgehog games. However, it seems the company might be considering bringing back yet another Sonic favorite. It all started with the leaker Zippo, who mentioned that Sega is looking at bringing back some older Sonic games using Unreal Engine 5. Zippo has a pretty spotty track record, but sources for Universo Nintendo claim a Sonic Heroes remake is one title Sega is considering. Sega leaker Midori has corroborated Universo Nintendo's reporting, but added that it's only being considered by Sega, and they don't think development has actually started.

For those unfamiliar with Midori, they have proven to be one of the most reliable leakers when it comes to information from Sega and Atlus. Earlier this year, they broke news of a Sonic game inspired by Fall Guys, and yesterday saw footage of the game leaked online. This is just one example, but it speaks to Midori's overall reliability as a source. The last few years have seen several rumors about Sonic Adventure remakes, and Zippo's original post teased these two games as possible titles Sega was considering, Midori splashed some cold water on that rumor, noting that Sonic Adventure remakes are not in consideration right now.

What is Sonic Heroes?

Sonic Heroes first released on GameCube, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox back in 2003. A 3D Sonic game, Sonic Heroes features a cast of 12 playable characters spanning the Sega franchise. These characters are broken into four different teams, with one featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. However, the game also pulls in some more obscure characters from the series, including a trio that hadn't appeared since Knuckles' Chaotix.

The game is also notable as it marked the return of Shadow the Hedgehog. The character wasn't intended to appear again after his seeming demise at the end of Sonic Adventure 2, but his popularity convinced Sega to bring him back. Sonic Heroes was basically the start of Shadow becoming a recurring Sonic character, inevitably leading to his appearance on the big screen!

Sonic Remasters

Sega has been making something of a habit of remastering older Sonic games over the last few years. Games like Sonic Colors Ultimate and Sonic x Shadow Generations have helped the company offer steady Sonic releases, without spreading its development teams too thin. Given that, a Sonic Heroes remake seems like a logical continuation of that trend. It's also one of the more popular Sonic games from that era; while not as well-regarded as Colors or Generations, it's a much better choice than Sonic and the Black Knight, or Sonic the Hedgehog (2006). If the game does truly end up getting a remake or remaster, it could give newcomers a chance to see what the game has to offer.

Would you like to see a remaster of Sonic Heroes? Which characters would you like to see show up? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!