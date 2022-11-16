How Sonic Frontiers Might Have Revealed a Sonic Adventure Remake

While Sonic Frontiers represents a dramatic shift for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, it's not the first time Sega has radically changed the formula. In 1998, Sonic Adventure released for the Dreamcast, bringing the hedgehog into 3D for the very first time. To this day, Sonic Adventure and its sequel remain two of the most beloved Sonic games. Given that, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine Sega remaking the game for modern audiences, and a new rumor suggests the company could be doing just that! Warning: spoilers for the storyline in Sonic Frontiers are ahead!

In Frontiers, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails have all been trapped, and Sonic must rescue them. During his frequent encounters with these characters, players see flashbacks to previous Sonic games. During one of his encounters with Tails, a flashback can be seen for events that took place in Sonic Adventure. Sonic Adventure super fan @SPEEPSHighway broke down the sequence in a thread on Twitter, carefully analyzing the image in comparison with the original Dreamcast version, as well as the DX version. Inevitably, they noted that there are unique differences, which could suggest that this scene is based on an unannounced remaster of the game.

The first two Tweets from the thread can be found embedded below. Readers can see the rest of the thread by clicking the Tweet and following it to Twitter.

To start, here's the uncropped image and what it looks like with my attempt to remove the filter.

When it was cropped ingame, you couldn't see much so I assumed it was just an edited DX screenshot. Here's also a DX image and a modded one to compare. pic.twitter.com/uBQBFI6IJ4 — Speeps (@SPEEPSHighway) November 16, 2022

As @SPEEPSHighway notes, 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Sonic Adventure. Sega is keenly aware how fans feel about the Sonic Adventure games, and they aren't easily accessible on current platforms. The games are available on PC and Xbox, but not on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch. Sega did release a remaster of Sonic Colors last year, which is also widely considered one of the better games in the series. It's possible the company could be working on another remaster of a Sonic favorite for next year, but until we get some kind of official announcement, fans will just have to speculate!

Would you like to see a remaster of the original Sonic Adventure? Are you a fan of the Dreamcast game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!