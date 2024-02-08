Which Sonic the Hedgehog Characters Are In the Knuckles TV Show?

The first trailer for the Knuckles streaming series from Paramount+ has been revealed, and it shows off a lot of returning faces from the Sonic the Hedgehog films. Idris Elba will star in the series, reprising his role from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As revealed in the show’s synopsis last year, Adam Pally will play a key role, returning as Wade Whipple. Pally first appeared as the Green Hills deputy sheriff in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and will return in the Knuckles series to learn “the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

When the show was first announced, it was unclear what role, if any, Sonic might play. Following the trailer’s release, we now know that both Sonic and Tails will guest star in the six episode event, with Ben Schwartz and Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising their roles. Tika Sumpter will also be back as Maddie Wachowski, though it seems James Marsden will not appear in the series as her husband Tom; Marsden will however return in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Knuckles Newcomers

While Knuckles will include several actors from the Sonic the Hedgehog films, the series will also feature several new faces. Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) seems to be playing a scientist that worked alongside Doctor Robotnik, and has created technology that uses Knuckles’ quills. The cast also includes Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Cary Elwes (Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning), and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future). Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital) will also appear in the series as commentators for ESPN8 The Ocho.

When Will Knuckles Air?

The Knuckles live-action series will begin streaming on Paramount+ starting on April 26th. All six episodes will be released that same day. The series will take place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the next film in the series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In Sonic 2, Knuckles started out as an antagonist aligned with Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey). However, by the end of the film, Knuckles began working with Sonic and Tails, and the trio had clearly become friends. The Knuckles series will see the character adjusting to life on Earth, though from the trailer, it seems that might not be an easy adjustment!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will arrive in theaters on December 20th. At this time, very little information is known about the movie, though it will see much of the returning cast from the first two movies, including Elba as Knuckles. The movie will see Shadow the Hedgehog playing a key role. Shadow debuted during a post-credit scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, though it was a non-speaking line, and a voice actor has not been revealed at this time.

Are you looking forward to the Knuckles series on Paramount+? Do you plan on checking out the series when it debuts in April?