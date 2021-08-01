Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Player Beats the Entire Game While Blindfolded

✖

FromSoftware is always known to make its games difficult, but of all the studio's releases over the past decade, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice might be considered the hardest of all. Simply seeing the action title through to its end credits is an achievement on its own. Despite this extreme difficulty, however, one Sekiro player has now found a way to complete the game in the most baffling way possible--by doing so while wearing a blindfold.

Yes, one Twitch streamer and named Mitchriz has found a way to reach the end of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice without even needing to use his eyes. Not only did Mitchriz wear this blindfold while taking part in the game's many boss fights, but he also wore it while running through its vast open world. Essentially, he had to use his sense of sound in every regard in order to beat Sekiro in this manner. Not only did these audio queues help direct him around the world, but it also allowed him to take down all of the bosses that he came across.

To make this feat even more unreal, Mitchriz happens to also be a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice speedrunner and was able to finish the game in an unbelievable amount of time. According to his time that was being recorded on Twitch, Mitchriz beat one of the optional final bosses in Sekiro in only 4 hours and 35 minutes. To better put in context just how crazy that is, most players tend to average between 30 and 40 hours of play before reaching the end of the game. So not only did Mitchriz not use sight to reach the end credits, he did so with a time that is nearly a tenth of what the average player would need to beat it.

While the speedrunning community has shown us many wild feats such as this over the years, for my money, this new accomplishment with Sekiro might be one of the most baffling that I have ever seen. As someone who had more than enough trouble with the game when playing through it back in 2019, I don't understand how you can even begin to do something of this nature. To call it impressive almost feels like an understatement.

