‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Video Walkthrough Shows an Intense Boss Fight

PlayStation’s new Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice shows a walkthrough of the game’s demo and a climactic boss fight with a deadly monk.

It’s a demo that many people interested in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice have seen before with Gamescom players and other event attendees able to share their footage of FromSoftware’s newest game, but this walkthrough that features commentary from the PlayStation Underground team goes a bit further and shows one of the boss fights that players will encounter. Leading up to that fight is a ton of vibrant scenes and violent combat with the PlayStation Underground commentators commenting on the brutal nature of the game as sprays of blood fly from enemies after the protagonist plunges his katana into them.

A mid-boss stands in the way of players and their journeys near the start of the video with Andrew, the player controlling the demo, explaining what the enemy does.

“So this guy is a mid-boss,” he said. “He’s known as a Samurai General. He really tests everything that you will have learned in the demo up to this point. He is very strong, he’s very fast, he has a huge moveset, and I want to try to take this guy on with my sword here.”

He then showed off a mechanic that promotes a more offensive nature as he dodged into the Samurai General’s attack as opposed to away from it. Offensive actions are a core part of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with the game giving players limited defensive options, shields notably being absent in the game.

The commentary also explained that the yellow bar at the top of the screen is a measure of how broken the enemy’s posture has become, a full bar allowing for a finishing move that removes one of the health diamonds in the top-left corner. Continued attacks and aggressiveness build up the meter and allow for a quicker finisher.

But that mid-boss is just a buildup to the Corrupted Monk battle that’s shown around nine minutes into the walkthrough. Just like the mid-boss had more than one diamond above his health bar, the Corrupted Monk has multiple above hers as well. The boss battle is one that’ll look familiar to those who’ve played FromSoftware’s past games with the monk being a fluid, cackling opponent that’s far larger than the player. As her health depletes, the boss adapts and shows off new abilities, eventually killing the protagonist so that we don’t get to see what the final stage of the boss fight looks like.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases on March 22.