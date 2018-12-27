‘Serious Sam Collection’ Rated For PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Based on this announcement from earlier in the year, we already know that Devolver Digital is bringing back Serious Sam in a big way for 2019, with an all-new sequel called Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass set to debut sometime over the next few months. But it appears there's more Serious action coming our way.

A new report from Gematsu points out that Serious Sam Collection has been rated for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, indicating that it will follow closely behind (or in front of) Serious Sam 4 sometime in 2019. The rating details can be found here, rated M for Mature. Because, you know, Serious Sam.

The game includes blood and gore, along with a drug reference, intense violence, strong language and partial nudity. As far as the rating summary goes, here's the official breakdown:

"This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat. Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures' heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., 'I'm supposed to be doin' blow off a stripper's a*s right now.'). The words 'f**k' and 'sh*t' appear in dialogue."

Devolver Digital hasn't confirmed this Collection just yet, but it could be saving its announcement just in time for New Year's. It seems to be doing a lot of these by surprise lately, just as it did yesterday with its confirmation of Downwell coming to Nintendo Switch.

It's hard to tell what games will be included in the Collection, but previous releases for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 have included Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE, and Serious Sam: Double D XXL. We'll have to see what the official announcement has in store.

But yes, we're down for more Serious Sam action. Because what better way to ring in the New Year than by slaying unholy beasts with a smorgasbord of weapons?

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop!)