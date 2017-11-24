Skate Spiritual Successor Session Is Live On Kickstarter – And Almost Completely Funded

Earlier this year, we talked about a team called crea-ture Studios in Montreal being hard at work on the spiritual successor to EA's Skate series, which hasn't seen a new entry since Skate 3 came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago.

It appears that the team has gone ahead and launched its project on Kickstarter, hoping that the game, Session, will make its way to release and give skateboarding fans a reason to be pleased again. Good news – they're well on their way.

The Kickstarter page is showing that the game has already reached over $55,000 in funding, well within its range of its $62,992 goal with 27 days to go. It should have no trouble pushing over, with the game slated to arrive sometime in mid-2019 for yet unspecified platforms.

While some of the game's loftier goals will no doubt have to be unlocked with additional funding, it'll be cool to see them get unlocked. We're talking stuff like customization, where you can design boarders however you see fit; as well as online multiplayer.

A demo for the game can be checked out on PC now, and while it's still a very early build, it provides a good idea of how the game will look when it launches on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview closer to completion.

We'll keep you informed on Session's funding progress, but thus far, it appears to be riding high!