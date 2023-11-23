Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Developer Releasing Final DLCs Before Shutting Down Completely

Back in August, developer Mimimi Games announced that it was making the difficult decision to close its studio. Over the years, the team had made a name for itself with compelling stealth strategy titles like Shadow Tactics and Desperados 3, but Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew was announced as its final game after the studio heads decided to step away from "the increased financial pressure" of game development. However, Mimimi revealed that, even though it wasn't starting development on another game, it was still planning to release post-launch content for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Today, the team revealed the release date for its two expansions, as well as giving fans a hint of what's coming in the final content released by Mimimi Games.

Somewhat surprisingly, Shadow Gambit: The Curses Crew is getting two pieces of DLC content at once. Both drop on December 6, and it's not clear from Mimimi's blog post about the DLC what the breakdown between the two will be. That said, we do know that players will have a brand-new character with their own supernatural powers to add to the roster. Importantly, this character can come to the main story, giving you another pirate to play with during the campaign. Plus, there's a new island to explore and a six-mission story campaign to play through.

What's interesting is that Mimimi seems to refer to multiple DLC characters at the end of the post. There are also two hidden characters in the promotional art. It's not concrete information, but it certainly looks like players will get more than one new DLC character with the expansions. However, that info and any pricing plans haven't been revealed.

What is Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew?

On Dec 6, #ShadowGambit expands with two DLCs on PC & consoles. Each #DLC offers:



☠️ A new character

🏝️ An uncharted magical island

📜 An epic story campaign

🔄 Main game integration



Brace yourselves cursed pirates, for this will mark the final release from us as Mimimi Games! pic.twitter.com/6NbjoygndS — Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew 💀 Mimimi Games (@MimimiProd) November 22, 2023

Much like Mimimi Games' previous work, Shadow Gambit: The Curses Crew is a stealth strategy game. Players will need to carefully plan their way through a level, taking out enemies and accomplishing tasks while hopefully staying hidden. In Shadow Gambit, players take on a team of pirates who all have their own supernatural abilities. Your crew sets out to explore the islands in the Lost Caribbean while staying one step ahead of the law.

Shadow Gambit encourages player exploration, enticing you to create your unique strategy to get through each level. That's especially true with all of the time-altering powers your crew comes with. Finding new ways to use those powers in tandem as you work through each level is where the true fun comes in.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The two DLC expansions drop on December 6.