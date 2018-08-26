Desperados III Announced for PS4, PC, and Xbox One

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Mimimi Productions — the team behind the critically-acclaimed Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — have announced Desperados III, a fourth new entry in the beloved real-time strategy series.

In development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the title is currently poised to release sometime next year, 2019. Interestingly, the game is coming to consoles, which aren’t used to getting many RTS games. I’m eager to see how Mimimi Productions adapts the title to PS4 and Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Desperados is a real-time tactics series set in the Wild West era that first emerged onto the scene back in 2001.

The combination of critical and commercial success of Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive spawned a sequel in 2006 dubbed Desperados 2: Cooper’s Revenge, which then spawned a second sequel, Helldorado in 2007.

After Helldorado however, the series went quiet and it seemed forever shelved. But then THQ Nordic acquired the IP from Spellbound Entertainment, and then there was hope again. And now here we are: a new Desperados game is poised to arrive 12 years after the last one.

As for Desperados III, THQ Nordic provides the following elevator pitch:

“The Wild West. A place where the law is made by those with a gun in their hands, and is enforced by the henchmen at their command. A place where death is no stranger and the undertakers are working overtime… especially when people start playing Desperados III.

“This real-time tactics game, developed by German game studio Mimimi (who earned their spurs with the critically acclaimed title Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun), lets players command a band of Desperados led by fan-favourite gunslinger John Cooper, who’s hunting down his nemesis.”

“Heavily inspired by the first game of the franchise, Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, Desperados III will allow the player to approach each mission with a wide variety of different solutions and routes. As the player’s gang will always be outnumbered, only smart use of both the environment and each Desperado’s unique character skills will guarantee a victorious outcome.”

Desperados III is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch release.