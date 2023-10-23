Gaming

Best Marvel Video Games of All Time

With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we debate the rankings for the Top 5 Marvel video games of all time!

top-5-marvel-video-games-best-worst.jpg

 The ComicBook Nation Crew celebrates the big release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by ranking their Top 5 Marvel Video Games of all time! From the arcade classics to the modern Marvel masterpieces, we get into a deep-dive debate about the highs and lows of Marvel gaming! 

Each CBN host breaks down their top 5 picks for the best Marvel Video Games ever made! So where does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 rank on the list…or does it even make the cut? And just whose list of Top 5 Marvel Games do you agree with most?

TOP 5 MARVEL GAMES 

Kofi Outlaw

best-worst-marvel-video-games-ranked-comicbook-nation-kofi.jpg

Matt Aguilar 

best-worst-marvel-video-games-ranked-comicbook-nation-matt.jpg

Logan Moore

best-worst-marvel-video-games-ranked-comicbook-nation-logan.jpg

