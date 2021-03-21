Toonami Reviews Desperados 3

While ostensibly focused on anime, Adult Swim's Toonami regularly involves itself with covering or showcasing other mediums beyond that, and that includes the occasional review of the latest and greatest video games by TOM and SARA. In the most recent of these, TOM offered up a review of Desperados III, the Wild West-based tactical stealth video game.

"The later levels are huge, almost too big," TOM says in the review, which you can check out above. "I wish they gave you more freedom the first time through, but every time you figured out how to figure it out perfectly, it was super rewarding. I went so deep on this one, I don't know when I'll hit the trail again, but I find myself wondering about what all Cooper and the gang are up to." Toonami ultimately gives Desperados III an 8 out of 10.

Here's how developer Mimimi Games and publisher THQ Nordic describe Desperados III in its official store listing:

"In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends."

Desperados III is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Wild West video game right here. You can alternatively check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

What do you think of Toonami's review of Desperados III? Does it make you interested in giving the video game a shot yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!