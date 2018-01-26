Shadow of the Colossus – Inside the Remake With New Video

If you’re like me, you can’t wait until we can explore the world of majestic colosi once more as the remake of the beloved PS 2 classic hits shelves when Shadow of the Colossus drops this February. To get that excitement up even higher, a new video has just been released to show just how the process came together when bringing such an infamous title into a new generation.

“How do you approach remaking a game as beloved as Shadow of the Colossus? Why even touch the original to begin with? To find the answers, we traveled to Bluepoint Games in Austin TX to learn about how they undertook the massive Shadow of the Colossus remake for PS4, and why it can be important to update classic games of generations past,” says the video’s description as the team dives deep into how tricky of a process it was to such an iconic game justice.

Building upon the world that was already there, the artistic direction needed to be organic – true to its source material, while providing something new altogether. From the footage seen above, it looks like they did a fantastic job if the fluid gameplay and travel mechanics are anything to go by.

What an incredible way to experience a PlayStation title that has maintained its power since its initial launch back in 2005.

More about the game:

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.