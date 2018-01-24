New Shadow of the Colossus Gameplay Footage Shows off Glorious Photo Mode

The visually stunning remake of the PlayStation 2 classic Shadow of the Colossus is preparing for its February release, and the team behind bringing the title back to life still have a few more things to show fans before its final launch. One of the amazing features the upcoming game has to offer is its in-depth photo mode, and now there is a new video to show just how it works in action.

In the video above, Art Director Mark Skelton sits down to talk about the flexibility of the new mode and how the gameplay is tailored to the player’s wants. The photo mode looks incredibly dynamic, from the footage above, and Sony had a few things to add about what the new feature has to offer fans looking to revisit an old favourite:

“The thing that makes Photo Mode stand out is its power and flexibility. It’s an entire photo adjustment suite built into the game for you! Everything that I had access to as the Art Director, you have access to as the player. You can start with a filter and adjust all the way down to color balancing the shadows, midtones and highlights. Then on top of that, control the depth of field ranges and amounts, in addition to the vignette. That’s an amazing amount of control.

Adjusting the camera to get that perfect shot is super easy. Being able to switch the camera from the player to the horse offers up a ton of possibilities. Letting the team loose with it was incredible. The amount of different looks you can achieve is limitless. To top it off, being able to rotate the camera 90 degrees either way to generate portrait images means that lots of photos will be used as cell phone wallpapers! That’s not all: you’re able to leave some of the filters running as you play, giving you exciting degrees of control over how the game looks in motion.”

From the gameplay footage above, the newly redesigned features are nothing short of impressive and we can’t wait to use the photo mode ourselves when Shadow of the Colossus releases exclusively on the PlayStation 4 February 26th!