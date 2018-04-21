Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets Full Reveal Next Week

A full reveal of the next Tomb Raider game is coming next week when Shadow of the Tomb Raider is officially unveiled.

The Tomb Raider Twitter account shared more information on the upcoming game in a tweet that confirmed next week’s reveal. On April 27, Tomb Raider fans can expect to see more about Square Enix’s latest installation in the rebooted Tomb Raider series.

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be revealed April 27th. Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 14th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/5LkbkPwWtk — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 20, 2018

With that announcement being tweeted out yesterday, that means that Tomb Raider fans are just six short days away from seeing what’s in store for Lara Croft in the next Tomb Raider game. What all is to be included in the full reveal of Shadow of the Tomb Raider hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix, but the game’s site is certainly hyping up the reveal. The site currently has little information found there aside from a timer ticking down to the release alongside a teaser and a puzzle.

The teaser trailer is one that was revealed back in March and is still currently up on the game’s site, but that’s the only trailer that’s been released for the game so far. Part of the full reveal coming next week will almost certainly include a full trailer for the game, so expect to see more of what’s in store below when that timer reaches zero.

In true Tomb Raider fashion, there’s also an ongoing puzzle contest that allows fans to learn more about the game. Square Enix has a link to the puzzle’s rules on the site with info regarding how often the puzzles appear and what their purpose is.

“Solve the Path of the Stars puzzle to unlock exclusive clues to Lara Croft’s next adventure in Shadow of the Tomb Raider!” the rules page says. A new level will launch every Monday along with another chance to win a prize, leading up to the grand reveal of Shadow of the Tomb Raider on April 27th.”

Once each level of the puzzle is solved 5,000 times, a new clue for the upcoming game will be unlocked. Of course, if you’d rather just wait to solve your puzzles when Shadow of the Tomb Raider is released, you could just wait to learn more about the game when the full reveal comes on April 27.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is scheduled to release on Sept. 14 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.