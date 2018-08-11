Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gets Two New Trailers, One New Gameplay Video

The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider media just never stops coming in, with the latest care package packing two new trailers, and one new gameplay video.

More specifically, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal have released a new trailer that spotlights the game’s “Takedowns” and another trailer that spotlights “Underwater Survival.” And on top of this, it also released a meatier video, titled “One with the Jungle,” that offers up developer insight with new gameplay footage.

As you would expect, the “Underwater Turvival” trailer is a brief look at various parts of the game that have Lara diving and swimming with the fishes. Further, it showcases the variety of different underwater environments, from see-through cave water, to the murky water of deep tunnels, to the chaotic waters of a collapsing volcanic cave. There’s even a giant eel strangling Lara at some point. Because, you know, giant eels are known to be the undoing of any and all great treasure hunters.

Meanwhile, the “Takedowns” trailer showcases the many and diverse takedowns Lara can deploy while dealing with baddies, most of which include striking like a viper before dissapearing back into the jungle like a jaguar. Of course there are also gun chokeouts and ledge trickery.

This trailer in particular also serves as a great demonstration just how dark, graphic, and savage the game can get, and how much of a killing machine Lara has morphed into.

Lastly, there is the near seven-minute-long “One with the Jungle” video, featuring Game Director Daniel Chayer-Bisson, with all-new gameplay footage that highlights how Lara will become one with the jungle in order to survive in the jungle as she tries to prevent a Maya apocalypse. Further, how she will use her brutal environment to her benefit in taking down the ranks of Trinity.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is slated to release on September 14th.

