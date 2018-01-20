Middle-earth: Shadow of War Blade of Galadriel Story DLC Looks Stunning in This Opening Cinematic

For those enjoying the sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the upcoming story DLC to continue the adventure begins soon. To celebrate, the team behind the fantasy title have given a first look at the Blade of Galadriel narrative to see what important quests await.

Warning for spoilers to the main game in the DLC reveal, cinematic begins at the 9:22 mark.

In the video above, players can see Eltariel as she beings her dangerous journey though Galadriel doesn’t seem to happy with what’s transpired so far. Eltariel just wants to go home, but her mistress says that her work is unfinished and there is more she must do before can return. The Blade of Galadriel story DLC is meant to be a sequel to the base game’s campaign and it will be launching next month for all platforms.

The story DLC can be purchased as an individual addition to the game. Though the players that bought the season pass will see this included at no additional cost. With a retail price point set at $39.99, the pass grants access to all downloadable content including the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis, Blade of Galadriel, and Desolation of Mordor

For more about Shadow of War:

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

The Silver Edition and Gold Editions are also available:

Silver Edition includes:

• Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Silver War Chest

Gold Edition includes:

• Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

• The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

• The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

• Gold War Chest

Nemesis Expansions include a new Orc Tribe featuring new enemies, followers, missions, abilities, weapons, Fortress and wilderness updates, and a Legendary Gear Set. Story Expansions introduce a new campaign, playable character & abilities, side missions, enemies, allies & more.