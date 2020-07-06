Shadow Warrior 3 Officially Revealed
Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have announced Shadow Warrior 3 will arrive on PC sometime in 2021. The upcoming game will once again cast players in the role of Lo Wang in an uber-violent adventure. Players will be able to use a mix of swords and guns as they tear through the game's demonic opponents on a quest to recapture a dragon that Wang and his sidekick Orochi Zilla accidentally unleashed upon the world. Devolver Digital will reveal gameplay footage from the game during the company's Devolver Direct presentation on July 11th, but fans already seem pretty excited about the latest game in the series!
It's a good day for fans of the previous entries.
OH MY GOD SHADOW WARRIOR 3 IS CONFIRMED YESSSS https://t.co/ZzvM6HY0bb— James R. Basterd (@jamesrbasterd) July 6, 2020
The reveal trailer did a great job building hype.
It's happening! Shadow Warrior 3 has finally been announced! One of my favorite games series and what an awesome reveal trailer!
Gameplay reveal will be shown Saturday, July 11th on Devolver Direct show.
Thank you @ShadowWarrior pic.twitter.com/E7LjjEKlen— Kieron Phoenix (@vesuro) July 6, 2020
It definitely seems promising, thus far.
Shadow Warrior 3 looks sick— Pizzazz (@imPizzazz) July 6, 2020
That's a good sign before the gameplay has even been revealed!
Shadow Warrior 3 already has me interested.— PuddoPlox (@PseudoPlox) July 6, 2020
Hopefully the game will live-up to its predecessors.
Not gonna lie Shadow Warrior 2 was my favorite looter shooter of all time and I'm so hyped hyped for number 3!— Gsanta (@Generic_Santa) July 6, 2020
How about Silent Hill next???
So I start playing Shadow Warrior last night and all of a sudden a trailer for @ShadowWarrior 3 drops huh.
Does this mean if I start streaming Blood again a remake will get announced?— Brock (@BEE_Brock) July 6, 2020
Some are being a little more cautious in their optimism.
excited for Shadow Warrior 3 but really hope they don't lean too hard into aping Doom 2016/Eternal's whole "they fear you" aesthetic— Zenilant (@zenilant) July 6, 2020
Not everyone is excited, however.
shadow warrior 2 was a decade behind on ripping off borderlands and the entire series premise is copying an older property and not living up to it, so shadow warrior 3 being a titanfall ripoff a good 4-6 years too late tracks— 🏳️⚧️Batrice (@Battuchan) July 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.