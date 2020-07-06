Shadow Warrior 3 Officially Revealed

By Marc Deschamps

Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have announced Shadow Warrior 3 will arrive on PC sometime in 2021. The upcoming game will once again cast players in the role of Lo Wang in an uber-violent adventure. Players will be able to use a mix of swords and guns as they tear through the game's demonic opponents on a quest to recapture a dragon that Wang and his sidekick Orochi Zilla accidentally unleashed upon the world. Devolver Digital will reveal gameplay footage from the game during the company's Devolver Direct presentation on July 11th, but fans already seem pretty excited about the latest game in the series!

Are you looking forward to Shadow Warrior 3? Do you plan on tuning in for the Devolver Direct? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

It's a good day for fans of the previous entries.

The reveal trailer did a great job building hype.

It definitely seems promising, thus far.

That's a good sign before the gameplay has even been revealed!

Hopefully the game will live-up to its predecessors.

How about Silent Hill next???

Some are being a little more cautious in their optimism.

Not everyone is excited, however.

