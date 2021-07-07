New Shantae Merchandise Line Revealed by Limited Run Games

✖

Later this week, Limited Run Games will open up pre-orders for Shantae: Risky's Revenge on PlayStation 5, and when the game goes live, fans of the character will have the opportunity to purchase a number of additional products. The publisher has revealed a new line of merchandise, which includes a t-shirt, hoodie, skate decks, a hat, trading cards, and stickers. Most of these items will be available during a set pre-order window, but the skate decks will be limited to just 300 pieces produced. According to owner Josh Fairhurst, this is because the decks will take several months to manufacture.

Images of the merchandise can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Your wish is granted! Along with Shantae Risky's Revenge for PS5, we have summoned some awesome merch including stickers, skate decks, grip tape, and a hat. You can also pick up a shirt and hoodie designed by @SESKOU himself! Live Friday at 10 am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/jqy9LneCKz — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 6, 2021

Outside of the Shantae Funko Pop, merchandise based on the character tends to be few and far between. While Shantae has a very passionate fanbase, there just hasn't been a whole lot of product based on the series. As such, this should be an excellent opportunity for fans of the WayForward games! The Shantae hoodie features a very cool assortment of characters from the games, while the Squid Baron hat offers something a bit more subtle.

Shantae fans have had quite a bit to celebrate lately! Nintendo recently released a Mii Fighter Costume and music track from the series in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Many had hoped to see the Half-Genie Hero appear as a playable character, but the Mii Fighter Costume shows just how much Shantae's popularity has grown. Some Mii Fighter Costumes have also gone on to become full-fledged fighters in follow-up games, so it might also provide hope for a more substantial appearance in the future!

The Shantae merchandise line will go on sale Friday July 9th at 10 a.m. EST.

