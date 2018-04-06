Save 20% on ‘Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn’ for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

We’ve spent a little time with Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, and came away impressed with what we saw. The bottom line is that it looks like fun, so we’re pretty confident that it won’t be anywhere near as terrible as the original version. It’s also a little more affordable than a lot of new releases at $30-$40 – though we are a bit miffed that the Nintendo Switch version is $10 more expensive than the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Still, Amazon Prime members can shave an extra 20% off those prices during the pre-order period.

Indeed, the pre-orders for Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn are live for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch with the 20% Prime discount. At the time of writing, the game lists a ship date of December 31st, but that’s a placeholder – the game has been confirmed for a release date of June 5th. In case you missed it, the storyline for the game is available below.

“The world is on the brink of disaster. Demonic celebrities have taken over the planet. Only one man can save us: a poor Chinese orphan named Shaq Fei Hung.”

“In Shaq Fu, players take control of the unstoppable Shaquille O’Neal as he fights his way through the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Defeat dozens of enemies, as Shaq learns new moves, travels to unique locations and battles the legions of the damned. At the end of each journey, Shaq must face down a powerful boss ripped straight from tabloid headlines and bent on our destruction.”

“Will he triumph? Of course, he will… It’s Shaq.”

• Fight your way through the streets as none other than Shaq Fu himself, voiced by the real deal, Shaquille O’Neal.

• Battle outlandish celebrity bosses with special skills, power-ups and some old-fashioned martial arts.

• Master devastating combos and let Shaq rip against his enemies

• Wield Katanas, shuriken and baseball bats

• Travel to locations around the world and use each unique environment against your enemies.

• Power ups with every nickname Shaq has ever had from Big Daddy O to Big Diesel.

