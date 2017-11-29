Shin Megami Tensei 5 Western Release Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

It was announced back in October that the flagship RPG series would be bring a brand new Shin Megami Tensei game to the Nintendo Switch, but details surrounding the title were scarce – including whether or not the western market would see its release. Nintendo confirmed today that Shin Megami Tensei 5 is in fact on the way to Nintendo Switches everywhere – yes, everywhere! What better way to celebrate that new information than with a brand newt trailer?!

A modern-day Japanese setting is once again the focus of, just like the teaser trailer last month. Players will once again be plague by various demonic beings and it gets bloody, fast. The above video shows off what looks to be actual in-game play, which is very exciting for long-time Shin Megami fans!

With the Nintendo Switch being a unique hybrid console, it’s understandable as to why Altus would make this move. Their previous installment in the franchise was a Nintendo 3DS-exclusive, so to see to come onto a platform that is both a handheld and an at-home console is incredibly exciting. Now really all we need is for Altus to make those same moves for their beloved Persona franchise, and we’d be set!

For now, we can be excited about the latest trailer and the confirmation that western fans will also be able to partake in their Shin Megami love. There is no release date slated at this time, though t