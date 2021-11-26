Shin Megami Tensei 5 Update Announced, Patch Notes Revealed

Following its launch earlier this month, Japanese developer Atlus has now announced that a new update for Shin Megami Tensei V is soon slated to roll out. This will be one of the first major updates that the latest installment in the long-running JRPG series will have received since arriving. The only downside, however, is that the patch as a whole isn’t going to do a whole lot.

Detailed via the official Atlus website recently, the studio announced that it would soon be releasing this upcoming patch for Shin Megami Tensei V. As a whole, only a couple of major alterations are being made in this update, the most notable of which adds a few new options to the game. Atlus also said that it is fixing certain “gimmicks” associated with one section of the Demon King’s Castle location. Lasltly, a handful of “other minor fixes” are said to also be included in this update.

As you may have noticed, the big problem with this update right now is that we don’t currently know when it will begin to roll out. Atlus has said that it will have more to share on release details for this Shin Megami Tensei V update in the future. So while we’re left waiting to know when the patch will actually be launching, at least we know what it will include whenever it does drop.

If you aren’t already playing Shin Megami Tensei V for yourself, you can look to pick the game up right now exclusively on Nintendo Switch. And if you’re interested in a more opinionated take on SMT V, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com as we should have a review to share in due time.

If you would like to check out the full patch notes for this forthcoming update, you can find them attached down below.

