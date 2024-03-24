Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Release Date Moved Forward

Atlus has announced a new release date for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance that's earlier than previously anticipated. This past month, Atlus revealed it would be letting loose an extended version of SMT V that would include a new story path not seen in the original game. Additionally, this new iteration would be coming to platforms outside of Nintendo Switch for the first time. Now, Atlus has opted to change this launch date just a bit, likely to get away from another major release.

Detailed by Atlus, the Japanese developer and publisher confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is now slated to roll out on June 14, 2024, across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This launch is now one week earlier, as the previous date was slated to be June 21st. As for the reason behind the shift, Atlus didn't provide any additional information, but this news is clearly great for those anticipating Vengeance.

As mentioned, the reason that Atlus likely chose to change this release date for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is because its previous date lined up with the arrival of Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. While it might seem odd to shift this date because of an add-on for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree is likely one of the biggest known launches in 2024. Because of this, it makes sense for Atlus to to move the date up just a bit to avoid directly clashing with this release.

If you'd like to learn more about Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you can get a look at the game's official synopsis and debut trailer below.

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance consists of two complete story paths: experience a brand-new route, the 'Canon of Vengeance' – a dramatic tale of revenge by the fallen, centered around new characters and an enigmatic cohort of demons, the Qadištu, who plot their own dark designs apart from the war of those who fight to maintain order and those who seek to defy it. Or explore the original story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the 'Canon of Creation' – an eternal conflict between angels and demons, in which the protagonist fights for the world's fate.

Features