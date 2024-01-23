Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Two RPGs Coming to the Console

A new leak tied to Nintendo's next console, which is presumed to be the Nintendo Switch 2, has revealed two additional role-playing games that should launch for the platform. At this given time, Nintendo itself has yet to confirm that it's even releasing a successor to the Switch as the Japanese game publisher continues to focus on many of its upcoming titles such as Princess Peach: Showtime, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Whenever this silence regarding new Nintendo hardware does come to an end, though, we now have a better idea of the first wave of games that could arrive on the platform.

In a recent message on X (or Twitter), user @MbKKssTBhz5 said that developer Atlus is planning to bring both Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor: ReFantaztio to Nintendo Switch 2. Previously, @MbKKssTBhz5 has had a number of accurate scoops related to Atlus, which means that what they have said on this front is quite credible. Currently, Atlus itself has only announced plans to bring these games to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, but it doesn't seem like this will hold true for the long haul.

Because P3R will be on the next Nintendo hardware. And Metaphor too. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) January 22, 2024

Curiously, those at Atlus internal developer P-Studio recently said that a Nintendo Switch version of Persona 3 Reload is something that hadn't been completely ruled out just yet. When taking this information into account with this new leak, it stands to reason that Atlus has simply been waiting for the announcement of the Switch 2 to confirm that Persona 3 Reload will be coming to a Nintendo platform. As such, P3R and Metaphor could be two of the first titles announced for the Switch 2 whenever Nintendo properly reveals it.

When it comes to the announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, well, that's what fans continue to wait eagerly to hear about. Previous reports have indicated that the Switch successor will launch in the back half of 2024. Assuming that this proves to be true, it suggests that a formal showing of the hardware could happen at any point in the coming weeks. Typically, Nintendo ends up having a Direct presentation on an annual basis each February. If this transpires again in 2024, there's a chance we could hear more about Nintendo's upcoming console plans at that event.