New Shovel Knight Game Announced

Today, independent developer Yacht Club Games and developer Nitrome announced a brand-new Shovel Knight game dubbed Shovel Knight Dig, a new and standalone entry in the growing platformer series. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of platforms, but we do know the game is at least coming to PS4. That said, there’s a good chance it’s also coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and the Xbox One as well. Meanwhile, there’s also no word of a release date or a release window, but Yacht Club Games has announced it will playable at Pax West from August 30 to September 2.

To accompany the news, the pair of developers have also revealed the game’s first-ever trailer, and, as you can see, it looks a lot like a Shovel knight game.

“When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunnelling after them,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!”

Meanwhile, Yacht Club Games has also announced that Shovel Knight: King of Cards, Shovel Knight Showdown, and the physical edition of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, will launch this December. When exactly it will launch in December, hasn’t been divulged, but we should hear more from Yacht Club Games soon.

Shovel Knight Dig will be available on multiple platforms when it launches. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: