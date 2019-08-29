Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Amiibo 3-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

After a long delay, Yacht Club Games has finally launched the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove amiibo 3-pack with Plague Knight, King Knight, and Specter Knight! At the time of writing, you can reserve one here on Amazon for $34.99 with a release date slated for December 31st. That might be a placeholder date, but this set is a guaranteed sell out, so jump on it while you can. You won’t be charged until it ships.

Yacht Club Games has revealed that the amiibo will unlock several items on the Nintendo Switch, 3DS, or Wii U. This includes Boomtech Plague Knight, Lich Lord Specter Knight, or Ultimate Supreme King Knight costumes (the costumes can even be worn while battling it out in Showdown). The Plague Knight, King Knight, and Specter Knight amiibo also unlock new platforming challenges within each game’s Challenge mode. Finally, the amiibo unlock a fairy friend, which is described as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Madam Meeber’s strange powers ensure each fairy unlocked with amiibo can follow your adventure throughout every game. There are lots of fun and silly fairy interactions to see!”

The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement of a new Shovel Knight game called Shovel Knight Dig. Furthermore, Shovel Knight: King of Cards, Shovel Knight Showdown, and the physical edition of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove are also slated for a December release. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is available to pre-order on Amazon now. A trailer and official feature list for Shovel Knight Dig can be found below.

An all-new presentation featuring a new Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

The first Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet!

Every adventure is different! Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability.

Jump, slash, and dig your way in an all-new direction–down! Rely on your trusty Shovel Drop, then dig through huge swaths of dirt with all-new Speed Shovel mechanics.

Grow in power and wealth as you descend into the depths of the earth. Emerge with untold riches to outfit Shovel Knight further, unlocking permanent items and upgrades to your Shoveling equipment.

New Knights, new characters, and new enemies abound, but fear not! Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight’s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces…

Another pulse-pounding soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.