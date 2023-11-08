Silent Hill 2 Remake Pyramid Head Rumor Debunked by Konami

Earlier this month, rumors began circulating about the Silent Hill 2 remake. Best Buy's description for the game added language that indicated it would feature a new origin for the villain Pyramid Head, which set off a lot of speculation among fans. However, in a statement provided to Eurogamer, Konami has now noted that the listing contained "incorrect information." Best Buy's listing has since been updated, and the original line "fan-favourite character, Pyramid Head, makes a return along with a special origin story for fans to play through," has been removed.

News of a Pyramid Head origin was met with a lot of frustration from fans. Without getting into spoilers about the story of Silent Hill 2, it simply wouldn't have made sense to dive deeper into the character's background. The rumor quickly spread throughout social media, and resulted in a lot of skepticism about the Silent Hill 2 remake. Thankfully, it seems this listing wasn't accurate in the first place, and that should lead to something of a sigh of relief for fans.

Bloober Team and the Road to Silent Hill

Developed by Bloober Team, the Silent Hill 2 remake is one of the most highly-anticipated exclusives coming to PlayStation 5. The original version of Silent Hill 2 is regarded as one of the greatest horror games ever made, and there's a lot of pressure on Konami and Bloober Team to get this remake right. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to stick the landing, but hopefully the final result will prove enjoyable for both longtime fans and those that have never had a chance to experience Silent Hill 2.

Prior to Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team has worked on a number of other games in the horror genre, most notably Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and The Medium. Those projects have mostly been on the smaller side, and a lot of fans were shocked to hear that Bloober Team would be handling something as big and important to Konami as Silent Hill 2.

The Future of Silent Hill

The Silent Hill franchise is one of Konami's biggest, alongside Castlevania, Bomberman, and Metal Gear. After years without a new Silent Hill game, Konami announced several new projects last year. In addition to Silent Hill 2, the publisher revealed games such as Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall. Last week also saw the start of a new interactive streaming series known as Silent Hill: Ascension. Last but not least, a new Silent Hill movie is currently in the works titled Return to Silent Hill. With all of these new projects currently underway, the future of Silent Hill is looking a lot brighter than it has in years!

