Two New Silent Hill Games Reportedly in Development

According to a new report, not only is one new Silent Hill game in development at Konami, but another is as well. Unfortunately, other salient details aren’t divulged, but it sounds like the projects have been cooking for possibly a couple of years, suggesting not only will they come to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, but PS4 and Xbox One as well, and if the hardware can handle it, Nintendo Switch. The report comes way of AestheticGamer, a reputable leaker who has reliably reported on scoops in the past. Taking to Twitter, they noted that roughly two years ago Konami reached out to various developers about pitches for a new Silent Hill game, and from here, two got picked up: one that will act as a reboot and one that will be an Until Dawn-like compliment to said reboot.

“In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works,” said AestheticGamer. “Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the. franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot. I don’t know anything more than that though, but I sure do hope Konami’s given it the appropriate budget and found the right developer to make those games succeed.”

AestheticGamer continues by noting that they believe one or possibly both of these games could be revealed this year. However, unlike their existence, they aren’t as positive about this claim.

This is just a guess, but I’d say there’s a high chance one or both of those titles may be revealed this year, but we’ll see. I don’t actually know their plans or anything about these games other than their existence though, I don’t know much about the inner workings of Konami. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, however, I’ve personally heard similar things in the past. Further, AestheticGamer has proven reliable with previous scoops.

