Skate 4 Leak Reveals First Look at Gameplay

The first footage of Skate 4 has leaked out showcasing how the game plays as well as some new mechanics. Skate 4 has been one of the most-requested games over the last decade. The Electronic Arts series faded away after Skate 3's release in 2010, leaving many to wonder if it would ever return. The skating genre as a whole began to become a thing of the past as titles from the Tony Hawk franchise became major failures critically and commercially. Nonetheless, in 2020, Electronic Arts confirmed that Skate 4 was happening, but no details were given as the publisher wanted to announce it as soon as it was certain that the game was going to become a reality.

Now, roughly two years later, Skate 4 is undergoing some playtesting and some footage has leaked online. The game is still early in development, so the footage is rough around the edges. The environment is unfinished, it seems like sound effects from Skate 3 have been reused, and much more. Nonetheless, it does show that the game closely resembles its predecessors with its precise movement and slick animations. The player can also be seen doing front flips while off of the board, suggesting that there will be more movement mechanics beyond just skateboarding. According to Jeff Grubb, that developer Full Circle is spending time trying to get the feel of the game right. It's likely this playtest will be used to gauge feedback and help guide the developer into perfecting the "feel" even further.

This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. https://t.co/AXNV2Agk6z pic.twitter.com/nUINhghxLg — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 20, 2022

As of right now, it's hard to tell where Full Circle is at with the game, It appears that there are other players way off in the distance, which could mean Skate 4 will have larger play spaces rather than multiple small areas like Skate 3. It also looks like this city may be based on San Francisco, given the big hills and general layout. EA has no plans for its own summer event this year, so it's unclear when it will show the game off again. EA previously teased Skate 4 will release soon, but didn't elaborate much further.

