New Skate Game Announced by EA

Today, during EA Play 2020, EA announced a brand new Skate game. Unfortunately, this is all EA shared. There's currently no word of a release date, platforms, a title, or even a trailer, all of which suggests it's early in development and likely far away from releasing. This probably means it's in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well, though this isn't confirmed.

Further, it's unclear if this is Skate 4 or a reboot of the series. EA didn't disclose these details, suggesting, at the very least it's not the former. However, again, this has not been confirmed. That said, according to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grub, a reliable industry insider, the new Skate game has been in development "for a while," however, the project was also in limbo for a while as well, with EA unsure if the project was fully worth greenlighting. Grub adds that the game's development has restarted development, again suggesting it won't be out for a while.

"We’re back! We’re doing it! Skate is happening! We’re rolling! We’ve secretly gotten together. It’s the beginning. The Skate evolution continues," said Cuz Perry, the series' original creative director, who has returned to the project, during EA Play 2020.

“We’ve been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and we’re really, really pleased to say that we’re here," added Deran Chung, game director on the project.

Perry and Chung continued by noting that the series is largely back due to demand. As you may know, the Internet has been begging EA for years to make a new Skate game. Whether it's a random Instagram post from EA or random post on Twitter that has nothing to do with Skate, there have been people spamming Skate 4. And while it looked like the effort was fruitless, it turns out it wasn't.

EA's new Skate game currently doesn't have platforms, a release date, or a proper title, but it's safe to assume it's in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and is a ways off.

