Skull and Bones Gets Early 2024 Release Date

Skull and Bones is finally coming out and it will be here very soon. Ubisoft got fans very, very interested in the idea of more pirate games after the release of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. The game gave players the gaming pirate fantasy they didn't know they wanted and succeeded at giving new depth to the Assassin's Creed franchise. Unfortunately, Ubisoft moved away from that pretty quickly, but reassured players they'd be making new a new pirate game with Skull and Bones. The game was announced way back in 2017 and looked promising, but it has been delayed countless times to the point that fans have questioned if it will even ever release.

Skull and Bones now has a brand new release date of February 16th. It's so close that it is almost difficult to imagine it gets delayed... but Ubisoft has done it before so we won't rule it out. There will also be a closed beta coming December 15th – 18th, so fans won't have to wait long to go hands on and see if it's worth grabbing. Whether the game is actually good or not remains to be seen, but given the time and money invested in this, hopefully it turns out well.

You can view a full description of Skull and Bones below.

"It is the Golden Age of Piracy. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth: warships. In Skull and Bones, you are an insatiable, upstart pirate captain who has refused the king's pardon. Having nothing to lose, you sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an exotic and untamed frontier full of lavish riches. However, these rich and idyllic waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs are fiercely competing for their share of these valuable treasures. During your journey to become the ultimate pirate kingpin, you will build a fleet of ships you can customize, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and take down rival pirate captains, memorable characters, or other players. In order to survive in this ruthless ocean, you will have to ally with other pirate captains to form the most influential pirate gang, becoming too big to fail and joining the endless struggle for supremacy of the Indian Ocean."