Skull and Bones Gets New Release Update from Ubisoft

It's that time again, Ubisoft has given an update on the pirate game that will seemingly only continue sailing away from us: Skull and Bones. Skull and Bones is one of the most anticipated games in Ubisoft's catalog and that's because it has been in the works for so long. Following the success of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, fans were demanding another game with the premise of being a pirate. Since Black Flag was still very much an Assassin's Creed game, it couldn't go 100% pirate. Enter Skull and Bones, a game that was quite literally built off the foundation of the ship mechanics from Assassin's Creed. It was announced in 2017 and got fans pretty excited, especially since it was only a few years after Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. However, it has been delayed over and over again, often times at the last minute.

It has had a pretty rocky development and it has taken so long that there's now reports of an Assassin's Creed 4 remake already in the works, a decade after its initial release. Ubisoft does have a bit of a knack for these long gestating games as we've seen with games like Beyond Good and Evil 2. However, Skull and Bones has spent far more time in the spotlight with previews, new trailers, and various updates from Ubisoft over the years. Now, as spotted by IGN, Ubisoft has given the game a firm release window. It is coming during "Q4 2023-24," which translates to January – March 2024. No concrete release date has been given, but given January is only two months away, it'll likely probably come closer to March.

Hopefully, we'll hear more in November or get a release date at The Game Awards in December. Whether or not the game will actually be good is anyone's guess, it's possible Ubisoft has spent too long on it with too many cooks in the kitchen and it won't meet the hype. Either way, let us hope it doesn't get yet another delay anytime soon.